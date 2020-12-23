Do Labour Reforms Empower or Weaken Workers’ Rights and Safety?

The OSHWC Code is far more aligned with the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986. Both legislations recognise the age of 14 as a threshold, with people under 14 being children and above 14 (but under 18) being adolescents. Children are also categorically prohibited from working in any occupation or process. Employers carry the burden of proof that their employee is not underage, and both laws empower officials to periodically inspect work-sites where employment of children and adolescents is prohibited.

However, there also exists many conflicts between the two laws: The Child Labour Act prohibits employment of adolescents in hazardous occupations, but the OSHWC Code allows people aged 16 and above as apprentices in mines. While the Child Labour Act penalises parents for child or adolescent labour, the OSHWC Code only penalises the employer. The Schedules of Hazardous Processes vary in both the laws, too.

The analysis of both legislations also reveal that the major gap is the lack of provisions and protections for adolescent migrant workers. As they still need some amount of adult supervision, they are left extremely vulnerable when the parents migrate for work. Neither legislation looks after their higher education or their accommodation, either in the parents’ native place or, if they migrate with their parents, the work-site. Further, while the Child Labour Act permits adolescents to conditionally work in family enterprises, it has no provisions for their protections in such businesses; the OSHWC Code does not cover the informal sector or family businesses.

The OSHWC Code has ignored the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour and has remained silent on safety against trafficking or exploitation of these worker groups. Bonded/indentured labourers, and children and adolescent migrants continue to be left extremely vulnerable in these legislations.

A lot of responsibilities has been put on states to frame rules, schemes, programmes, etc. Therefore, some solutions to minimise these gaps can come from the model rules, and the state rules.