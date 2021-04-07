Can India’s Soft Power Gains Be Hurt By China’s Vaccine Diplomacy?

China is trying to show that they are more generous, and increase their influence in Nepal.

Both India and China have a target to vaccinate large swathes of their own population. China too has a target to immediately vaccinate 40 percent of its population. So, there is pressure to develop more doses at home for both countries.

If India’s deliveries are affected for long, it will affect the country’s image as a vaccine-giving nation, and PM Modi’s efforts towards soft power.

India should ensure that there enough vaccines left for export, while fighting its own battles, if it doesn’t want to hurt its image and efforts.