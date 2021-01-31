Amid COVID, Here’s How Citizen-Govt Gap Was Bridged Via Technology

It is indeed odd however, that in an age of such dramatic changes in the financial sector catalysed by technology, the shift has not been as fast in grievance redressal, that is, in adopting technology for enhanced public interaction.

Over the past 11 months, there has been a rapid rise in the number of people approaching government institutions through digital platforms. The problem of efficiency, effectiveness and how to make a more responsive grievance redressal is an obvious priority for the officers on ground. Notable innovations have been made, and they indicate a more holistic version of governance.