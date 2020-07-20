Isolation, Panic, Trauma: Is Mental Health Aid Reaching The Poor? 

Mental health has become a hot topic of discussion amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, even in India, where traditionally, mental health has been ignored or swept under the carpet.

However, there exists an obvious rift between people who are aware of it and those who are not.

Social scientists rushed to publish various research papers and studies about the possible impacts of lockdown and the effect of the spread of the infection on the mental health and well-being of individuals.

Media outlets also, largely, managed to give sufficient coverage to these topics, but the digital divide has limited the spread of this essential knowledge. So, has the message really reached all of us?