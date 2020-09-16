COVID-19: Why We Need a Public Health Cadre Now More Than Ever

This welcome move to create a public health cadre will come with its own challenges in implementation. Individual states will have to move to create the new cadre. New government orders will have to be issued and new sets of rules will have to be notified. States will have to assume a leadership role and drive the agenda.

The structure of these new cadres will have to reflect the heterogeneity among the existing cadres within states. Instead of a one-size fits all, there will be need to incorporate context-specific requirements in the cadres at the state level. Some states have demonstrated progress in setting up such cadres within their local contexts. These examples could help in informing the future models. Individual states will have to design their own mechanisms to oversee the progress towards the setting-up of the cadre. Some personnel from the existing cadre will join the new cadre while some fresh recruitment may be needed in other states. Training needs for the staff will have to be identified and budgetary provisions will be needed for their training. Specific training requirements, especially for senior level staff will also have to be identified. The supply side for producing public health specialists will need closer examination.

We will need state-specific requirements of such professionals in the present and in the future, as well as a clear identification of their functions at each level of the health system. These projections and functions will have to be aligned with the needs of Ayushman Bharat and other national health programs. We need to support of the central and state governments in advancing this agenda. This will certainly contribute towards strengthening the health system and optimally respond to newer and emerging health challenges.