China's ‘Civilian’ Tents on Indian Side Reflect Obsession With Winning

Demchok is the resultant cynosure of the shadowboxing and competitive posturing besetting the Indo-China dissonance. The inconclusive game of “clear messages” is still being played out by both sides even as the situation hasn’t deteriorated to the eyeball-to-eyeball level of 2020. But the pawns and props in the guise of Chinese “civilians” pitching tents on the Indian side of the Charding Nala in Demchok are reflective of Chinese tact, beyond doubt. The unwarranted arrival at and refusal to vacate this hotspot by so-called “civilians” add to the pressure tactics in the protracted Corp Commander-level talks aimed at disengagement and de-escalation. Trust is the continuing casualty on both sides.

Clearly, the latest intrusion, despite the crippling COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing US-China tensions and other geopolitical preoccupations such as Hongkong and Taiwan, is indicative of the focus and high priority that Xi Jinping affixes to the Indo-China standoff.