Bollywood, Pathaan & Idea of India: The Chronology That Shah Rukh Gets Right!

Shah Rukh Khan has been a part of the Hindi film industry for three decades now. And as it has happened in the past, we once again needed him to understand who we were, who we have become and where we are headed.

There were other times when Amitabh Bachchan’s 'angry young man' persona was said to mirror the mood of the country; or, when in the 1957 film Pyaasa, Guru Dutt sang Jinhe Naaz Hai Hind Par, and observers noted that the lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi was expressing his disappointment with how independent India was shaping up under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru.

But in the years since Shah Rukh started acting in Hindi films, he has time and again, been the bellwether of India, and how the nation is evolving. Here was a young man, educated from Delhi’s St Columba’s School, Hansraj College, and Jamia Milia University, trained in Barry John’s amateur theatre group, from a Muslim middle-class family, married to a Hindu Punjabi girl.

But as he grew and developed in the industry, we saw ourselves in Shah Rukh. He was the benchmark to what happiness should mean to us. Our life goals seemed to align with his and those of the characters he played. In her 2021 book, Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh Khan, author Shrayana Bhattacharya quotes a young man who has cleared the UPSC exams as saying, “Ab main toh Shah Rukh ban gaya.”