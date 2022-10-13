Despite RSS Outreach, Why Do BJP Leaders Continue With Communally Charged Words?

Media frenzy dubbed it an “outreach’’ and wondered whether it was a signal for restraint to hotheads and fringe elements. Since Bhagwat’s interactions came on the heels of an international backlash from the Islamic world to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s anti-Prophet comments in a TV debate, it was felt that the RSS chief was attempting an image-correction, not just for his organisation but on behalf of the BJP as well.

In fact, leading members of the Muslim elite who met Bhagwat were of the impression that the RSS chief was receptive to their concerns about hate speeches, the growing Hindu-Muslim divide and the myth propagated about Muslims soon outstripping Hindus because they have four wives and do not believe in birth control. ``He had a hearty laugh’’ was how former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi put it in an article he wrote for The Indian Express.

Bhagwat spoke about these interactions in his annual Dussehra address. He said some members of the minority community had been meeting with the RSS and while this was not new, the Sangh would like to continue this engagement.