Gen Bipin Rawat Named India’s First Chief of Defence Staff: Report
The government on Monday, 30 December, named Army Chief General Bipin Rawat as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), according to an India Today report.
Incidentally, Rawat was supposed to retire from service on Tuesday, after completing a full three-year term as the Chief of Army Staff.
Role of CDS
According to news agency PTI, a key mandate of the CDS will be to facilitate restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint/theatre commands.
Officials said bringing about jointness in operation, logistics, transport, training, support services, communications, repairs and maintenance of the three services within three years will be another major mandate of the CDS.
General Rawat assumed charge as Chief of Army Staff on 31 December 2016. Before becoming army chief, he handled various operational responsibilities in many areas, including along the LoC with Pakistan, the LAC with China and in the Northeast.
(With inputs from PTI)
