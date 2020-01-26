Bhima Koregaon: Was the Centre Right in Taking Over the Case?

The mutiny of 1857 led to the transfer of the government of British India from the East India Company to the monarch of England. The events of 1857 also spurred the British into enacting the Indian Penal Code of 1860 which had been lying in draft form for the previous almost three decades. Upon creating a code of offences applicable to the territories of British India, it was imperative for the crown to regulate law enforcement.

This need led to the enactment of the Police Act of 1861 for the purpose of reorganisation of police to increase crime prevention and investigation efficiency.