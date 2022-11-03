So Long Ela Ben: Our Gandhian Family Friend Whose Life Was a Service to Women

In 1985 or in ‘86, India today had asked me to photograph her for a story on her winning Padma Bhushan. Still a student in NID, it was my first assignment to shoot a personality for a prestigious weekly. When I went to her house and requested her for a photo session, she said, "Let’s have tea first." And she went inside the kitchen and herself ground some ginger and tulsi and we savoured some sips together before the shoot.

She asked, “Where would you like me to sit?” And I said, "It'll be lovely, if you could sit on the jhula in the verandah" and she obliged.

It was a beautiful afternoon that sauntered into the evening where we talked about a lot of stuff about my work, my studies, my ideology and what she was up to those days and how I can help conduct a workshop with the women of SEWA which had set up a video unit. She had this quality of finding people who could help in her endeavor of improving the lives of women from lower strata of our society.

She shared a unique taste in music and talked about it often. Many years later, when I got married, my wife Vidya and I went to visit her once. She would tell my wife, "Oh, I'd like to listen to you!"

In 1986, when after graduating from NID, I went to Cambridge, Massachusetts and wanted to stay with somebody as I was new to the city. There I met Mihir — Ela ben's son who was studying architecture at MIT and he offered me his room for a few months to stay. So, it was very interesting, how we kept connecting in different places and ways. She was in a way, always around me, irrespective of the fact we were not in regular touch.