At 'Cool' Gandhi Camp in US, Learning of Gandhian Values Is All Fun and Laughter

On 2 October this year, the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, also marked as the 'International Day of Non-Violence', hundreds of inspired Gandhi campers from all over the US are celebrating their beloved Bapu, by humming ‘Jai Jagat,’ which has by far remained the camp’s most popular song.

Campers recite a short prayer from each of the world’s major religions, as well as chant mantras before meals to foster the concept of religious harmony.

Principles including 'ahimsa', 'satya', 'sparsh bhavna', and 'swadeshi' are discussed in interactive small groups. Evani says, “We talk about his (Gandhi’s) life. He was struggling a lot, but he was persistent as he knew what he was doing was right. His bravery sticks to me.”

Nestled in the woods, environment is a very important theme at the retreat, evident in their adding of 'Prakriti Devo Bhava' (Honor nature as God), a Sanskrit verse from the Upanishads, in their teachings.

This became Vivek’s inspiration, “I am a professor of Urban Ecology, partly because of the camp - what it meant to be one species in the broader ecosystem - that was very impressionable for me,” shares Vivek, who is now one of the leading organisers of the Gandhi Camp.

All the 18 counsellors this year were returning campers, who attended the retreat as young children. Giving back for them is not only about the relevance of Gandhian values, but also creating community.