Athlete Hima Das Visits Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Ashram, Interacts With Kids
Hima Das is currently representing her state, Assam, at the 36th National Games.
On Monday, 3 October, track and field athlete Hima Das spent time with kids of an NGO, Manav Sadhna, at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Besides sharing invaluable experiences from her journey with the kids, she also took a tour of the ashram.
Das is currently representing her state, Assam, at the 36th National Games. She recently competed in the women’s 100m sprint, but the result did not match the level of expectations. The 2018 World U-20 Championships gold medallist finished sixth in the heat, with a time of 11.81 seconds.
While she improved on that time to record 11.74 seconds in the final round, which took place at the IIT Gandhinagar Athletic Track on Saturday, 1 October, it was only good enough to earn her seventh place.
Andhra Pradesh’s Jyothi Yarrari won the gold medal, while Tamil Nadu’s Archana Suseedran and Maharashtra’s Diandra Valladares bagged the gold and the silver medals respectively.
Surprisingly, Dutee Chand also could not get on the podium, as the timing of 11.69 seconds earned her a sixth-place finish.
Medal Hopes Are Not Over for Hima Das
Das could still win her state a medal in her first National Games campaign, as he has qualified for the final of the women’s 200m sprint. A timing of 23.98 seconds saw her finishing second in the heat round, behind only Tamil Nadu’s Archana Suseedran.
The final will be played at the same venue on Tuesday, 4 October, with the 22-year-old’s event expected to commence at 3:20pm. Assam has already won a gold medal in athletics, courtesy of Amlan Borgohain, who stood first in the men’s 100m sprint with a time of 10.38 seconds.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.