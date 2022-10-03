Athlete Hima Das Visits Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Ashram, Interacts With Kids

On Monday, 3 October, track and field athlete Hima Das spent time with kids of an NGO, Manav Sadhna, at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Besides sharing invaluable experiences from her journey with the kids, she also took a tour of the ashram.

Das is currently representing her state, Assam, at the 36th National Games. She recently competed in the women’s 100m sprint, but the result did not match the level of expectations. The 2018 World U-20 Championships gold medallist finished sixth in the heat, with a time of 11.81 seconds.