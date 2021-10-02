(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@firefurycorps)
On Gandhi Jayanti, Army Displays Tricolour as World's Largest Flag Made of Khadi
The flag, created by Khadi & Village Industries Commission, measured 37.5k square feet and and weighed 1,400 kg.
As India celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) RK Mathur on Saturday, 2 October, unveiled the world's largest national flag made of khadi at an event organised by the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps.
The flag, created by Khadi & Village Industries Commission, measured 37.5k square feet and and weighed 1,400 kg.
Speaking at the event, Mathur said that the occasion marks the birth anniversary of two visionary leaders and nation builders – Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri – and also contributes to 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations for 75 years of Independence.
"This national flag is the world's largest flag made of Khadi. Its length is 225 ft, width 150 ft, and weighs 1400 kg. The flag covers 37,500 sq ft area. It took 49 days to complete this flag," Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission in Leh, told ANI.
Taking to Twitter, the Khadi & Village Industries Commission said, "KVIC pays highest tribute to Mahatma Gandhi with world’s largest Khadi National Flag (at a height of 225 feet and 150 feet width) displayed in Leh, Ladakh. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!"
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.