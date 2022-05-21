Assam Floods: Why People Are Blaming a Rail Project & a Highway

Dima Hasao and Cachar are two important connecting districts for southern Assam and the states of Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram. In 1996, broad gauge conversion work was started to convert the 100-year-old, British-era rail network of 180 km from Lumding to Badarpur, which connects a vast section of the northeastern region. This was completed after several delays caused due to geotechnical constraints and militancy. But since 2016, trains have been running on these converted tracks. In the process, the states of Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram have also been connected to the national rail network. The four-laning of the road network that passed through these districts was planned during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time as part of the Saurashtra-to-Silchar Mahasadak project. It has been languishing for all these years and is yet to be completed.

Again, this delay is partly due to technical issues and alignments, and also bouts of militancy. However, the last leg of the roadwork is ongoing and is likely to be completed in the coming year.