10 Dead, 7 Lakh Affected in Assam; Tripura May Use Chittagong Port To Move Goods

Meanwhile, the Tripura government is planning to transport essentials into the state through Chittagong port in Bangladesh. The state is facing a shortage of food and fuel as railway services have been affected due to ongoing floods and landslides in Assam.

"Even though the Assam-Agartala national highway is opened for vehicular movement, disruption in train service for a long period will have an adverse impact on the normal supply of essential items to Tripura. That is why we are planning to bring essentials by using an alternative way – the Haldia- Chittagong-Akhaura-Agartala transhipment route to transport essential items on an emergency basis," principal secretary to the Tripura transport department, LH Darlong, said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), barring Mizoram, all the northeastern states have received rainfall in 'large excess.'