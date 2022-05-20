Assam Flood: All I Can See Are Flooded Homes and Relief Camps
We all are scared because the river nearby can overflow its banks at any moment.
The flood situation in Assam is getting worse. I am a resident of Karimganj, a town and district in Assam. As of now, the town is relatively safe but I don't know for how long I can even say that.
On 19 May, while coming back from work, I saw my neighbourhood in knee-deep water. The town is situated near a river and with the river overflowing, localities are getting flooded.
Now, the people have been shifted to a relief camp but they all are waiting with the hope that they would soon get back to their homes. This is not something new we are witnessing. It happens in Assam every year and we have been struggling with this for years now.
The situation is intense even as relief camps are set up at every place.
Many schools have been closed here and have been converted into relief camps to help provide shelter to the people.
We all are scared in our town because the river nearby can overflow is banks at any moment. We have already made arrangements, just in case it rains again. The district administration has also taken steps and they have opened relief camps in advance.
A few shops and houses have been flooded here too. Fortunately, the water is not too high.
With news coming of people losing their lives or homes everyday, I just hope this tragedy goes away soon and no further damage is caused to anybody.
