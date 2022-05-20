Fact-Check: Old Photos Shared as Recent Visuals From Assam Floods

A set of five images is being shared across social media to claim that these photos are from the recent floods in Assam, which has affected over 6.6 lakh people and claimed the lives of at least nine.

However, we found that out of the five photos, four are old pictures from Assam.

One image is recent and shows a derailed train from Assam's New Haflong station. This incident took place on 17 May 2022.