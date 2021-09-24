Assam Eviction Violence: Under Sarma Rule, Muslims Face a Double Attack

At least two people were killed and nine were injured during the Assam government's eviction drive in the state’s Darrang district on Thursday, 23 September. In one of the videos that went viral on social media, police officers can be seen chasing a local and thrashing him with wooden sticks. Another man carrying a video camera is seen pouncing on an unconscious local.

In June, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had promised to clear encroachments from over 77,000 'bighas' (25,455 acres) of government-owned land for the employment of youth in agricultural purposes. Over 800 families have been evicted from the Darrang area alone since 20 September.

Bulldozed evictions have become very frequent in Assam, and they usually target Muslims. The Hindutva project makes them a double target now, with the support base of Hindutva growing over the years.