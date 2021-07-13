Assam's New Cattle Bill: Can't Sell Beef Within 5 Km Radius of Hindu Temple

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, 12 July, tabled the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021, seeking to provide for the preservation of cattle by regulating their slaughter, consumption, and illegal transportation.

Tabled on the first day of the Assembly’s Budget session, the new bill, which was approved by the state Cabinet last week, also claims to counter cattle smuggling by seeking to ban the transport of cattle within as well as to and from Assam.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950, which allowed the slaughter of cattle above the age of 14 years after approval from local veterinary officers, will now be replaced.