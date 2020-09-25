Assam NRC: Citizens of Nowhere; How Their Fate Hangs in Balance

On 31 August 2019 Assam National Register of Citizens was released, a list of Indian citizens living in the state. But the names of 19 lakh people living in Assam were excluded from the list. Surya Khatun is among those 19 lakh people, and their fate now hangs in balance.

Being excluded from the NRC list does not automatically mean that a person will be declared a foreigner. But, to get Indian citizenship, these 19 lakh people will now have to contest their exclusion from the NRC at Assam's Foreigners' Tribunals.

However this can happen only after the final NRC is notified by the Registrar General of India (RGI). But even a year after the NRC was released, the RGI has not yet notified the list. The Quint spoke to some of those people whose names were excluded from the NRC.