Assam: Violence Erupts Amid Darrang Eviction Drive, Cops Seen Thrashing Local
At least three people reportedly died during the face off.
A violent clash broke out during the Assam government's eviction drive in the state's Darrang district on Thursday, 23 September, culminating in police officers brutally thrashing a local with wooden sticks.
According to a report by Scroll.in, at least three people died during the faceoff.
A visual of the incident emerged online on Thursday, showing armed police personnel firing on locals, with gunshots being heard in the distance.
In the video, a lone local charges towards a band of policemen in riot gear. The policemen overpower him and continue to brutalise him even as he lays motionless on a ground.
Another man carrying a video camera is seen pouncing on the unconscious local and beating him.
'Inquiring About Video Doing Rounds': Darrang SP
The Superintendent of Police of Darrang and brother of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma, Sushanta Biswa Sarma said in a statement on Thursday that the people pelted stones.
"I'm inquiring about the video that's doing rounds on social media," he added, ANI reported.
Sarma had earlier said that the anti-encroachment drive was stopped midway due to the rampage.
"We couldn't complete the eviction because of the situation. We will assess later. We are returning as of now," he told NDTV.
Around nine policemen and two civilians have also been reportedly injured in the clash that broke out. Speaking on the incident, Sarma said, "The area is big. I was on another side. I will find out and assess the situation."
In Assam, anti-encroachment drives are being carried out after CM Sarma promised to clear encroachments from over 77,000 'bighas' (25,455 acres) of government-owned land for the employment of youth in agricultural purposes.
At least 800 families have been evicted from the Darrang area since Monday, 20 September.
Taking to Twitter, Assam CM had said earlier this week, "I am happy and compliment district administration of Darrang and Assam Police for having cleared about 4500 bigha, by evicting 800 households."
