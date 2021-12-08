As Inequality Report Flags Poverty in India, Lessons from Odisha & Bihar

To be sure, Odisha has not conquered poverty. It is still a poor state with a per capita income that is almost half the national average. Traditional measures still put Odisha near Bihar at the bottom of poverty sweepstakes. Compared to the poverty headcount ratio of 0.71 of Kerala, the 29.35 ratio for Odisha looks dismal. But look at the graph at the bottom and see firsthand how the gap between Odisha and Bihar is widening. Nitish Kumar earned a lot of plaudits from puritans who claim that his prohibition policy has dramatically improved the lives of women.

The data say that 36.51% of women in Bihar are deprived when it comes to “maternal health”, compared to just 12.77% in Odisha. Almost 39% of Bihar citizens are deprived of any assets, compared to about 13% for Odisha. One in 18 in Odisha is deprived of a bank account, while the figure is about one in five for Bihar.