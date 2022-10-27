AAP’s Hindu Outreach: Can Kejriwal’s Religious Politics Fetch Him The PM Post?

Kejriwal sprung to life with the promise of a new kind of politics. Much of the fizz has dissipated because compromises are inevitable in the pursuit of power and Kejriwal has not shied away from making them when necessary.

Yet, he managed to stand apart from the rest because of two things. One, was his delivery in Delhi on better education in government schools and mohalla-level health care. No state government had ever created a model of governance that catered to the aspirational needs of the general public.

The second was his ability to get the better of the BJP with shrewd victim politics as the Modi government went out of its way to tie him down in procedural knots in Delhi and obstruct his schemes. Kejriwal always came out on top because he forced the BJP to fight on his turf and won.