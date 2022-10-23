Arvind Kejriwal Shares Altered News Clip to Claim AAP Will Win Gujarat Polls
The original bulletin has been edited to give an impression that the channel's report has shown a win for AAP.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared a news bulletin of ABP News to claim that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.
The video also claims that the real competition is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AAP, leaving the Indian National Congress out of the equation.
Though Kejriwal later deleted his tweet, the claim was amplified by several functionaries of the party including Saroj Vavaliya, Secretary of the Women's wing of the AAP Surat unit and Adil Ahmed Khan, Chairman of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), MNI.
However, we found that the clip going viral on social media is an edited one. The original video focuses on a press conference held by Kejriwal, where he said that according to a report by the Intelligence Bureau AAP will win the polls.
It then goes on to mention the candidates for AAP from Gujarat and emphasises on the public's opinion about the upcoming elections.
While the viral video makes it look like a ground report from the state and gives an impression that the people want AAP to form the government.
CLAIM
Similar claims were also shared by social media users.
The cached version of Kejriwal's tweet can be seen on Microsoft Bing and Yahoo search engines.
His tweet said, "गुजरात के मूड को समझने के लिए इस वीडियो को ज़रूर देखें"
[Translation: To understand the mood in Gujarat, do watch this video.]
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a keyword search on Google using 'ABP News report Gujarat Arvind Kejriwal' and we found a similar video shared by the channel. The report was shared on 16 October 2022 with a title, "What is the truth behind the IB report claim made by Arvind Kejriwal?"
The original report, discussed a press conference held by Kejriwal, where he claimed that an IB report has said that his party will form the government in Gujarat. The bulletin goes on to question the 'clues' that Kejriwal got from the report which indicated this win.
It included a ground report by ABP's reporter Abhishek Upadhyay which showed him interviewing Om Prakash Tiwari, AAP candidate from Gujarat. The video also showed the reporter asking several people about the results of Gujarat elections, the answer to which was a combination of AAP, BJP and Congress.
We also found several identical visuals in both the videos but the text on top was different.
Comparison of the edited video with the original bulletin.
(Source:Altered by The Quint)
On the other hand, the viral video only showed the responses where the people had mentioned AAP. It excludes a lot of original footage and includes edited clips to change the narrative.
The edited video also carries a different voiceover which pits BJP against AAP, and says that Congress has no chance of winning in Gujarat.
Several segments seen in the original video are not added in the viral video. In the original report, the reporter also asks questions about Kejriwal relying on IB's report claims AAP's win in Gujarat.
At the end of the original report, a survey result gets displayed which predicts BJP's victory in the state.
Clearly, an edited bulletin was shared by several, including Kejriwal, to claim that the news report has shown the 'mood of the state'.
