In Photos: From PM Modi to the Common Man, Here's How India Celebrated Diwali
However, despite the Supreme Court's orders, several people reportedly flouted the ban on firecrackers in Delhi.
Diwali was celebrated on Monday, 24 October with much fanfare across the country.
However, despite the Delhi government's directions and the Supreme Court's orders, several people reportedly flouted the ban on firecrackers in the national capital, leading to the Quality Index (AQI) crossing the hazardous 300-mark in several areas across the city.
The AQI in several other cities entered the poor category, such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the common man, here's how India celebrated the festival of lights.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Photos Diwali Narendra Modi Diwali
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.