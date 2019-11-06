1984 Anti-Sikh Pogrom: What Next In the Fight For Justice? 

It has been 35 years since the devastating events in India, following the assassination of then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the morning of 31 October 1984. Over four days, thousands were slaughtered by rampaging mobs in the world’s largest democracy. For the action of two Sikhs, the whole Sikh community, barely 2 percent of the population, became targets of revenge attacks.

To date, just one senior Congress leader – Sajjan Kumar – has been brought to justice. Many others though, including police officers named repeatedly in official inquiries, escaped justice.

So what can and should be done? There is an urgent need to address the shocking truth behind the 1984 genocidal massacres and bring about long awaited justice for the victims as well as punishment for the perpetrators. This can only be achieved if there is an acknowledgment at the state, civic and international level of the reprehensible events, their significance, and the importance of finally and fully closing this dreadful chapter of independent India’s story.