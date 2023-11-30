India's Rapid Digitisation and the Need for Robust Cybersecurity Measures

The increased availability of biometric data raises concerns about unauthorized access and misuse. Once such data is in the wrong hands, it becomes a powerful tool for exploiting individuals or committing crimes.

Additionally, the question arises regarding the legal and ethical boundaries of biometric data usage. As biometrics are integrated into various aspects of our lives, from unlocking smartphones to accessing bank accounts, it becomes essential to establish clear regulations and safeguards. Protecting individuals from unwarranted surveillance and ensuring the ethical handling of biometric data are paramount.

Moreover, the growing dependence on biometric authentication methods in both the public and private sectors necessitates robust cybersecurity measures. It is imperative to continually advance security protocols to thwart cyber threats that target biometric data. Biometric systems must be fortified against hacking, breaches, and impersonation attempts.

Furthermore, the broader societal implications of widespread biometric data usage must be examined. This includes potential shifts in power dynamics, privacy erosion, and the need for enhanced transparency and accountability in how biometric data is collected, stored, and used.