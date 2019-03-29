From Soni to Delhi Crime: Women In Uniform Are Here to Stay

(This article has been republished from The Quint’s archives in light of Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime’ winning the International Emmy for Best Drama Series in 2020.)

Delhi Crime. Soni. The Test Case.

What is it about a woman in a uniform?



Does she turn you on because she is intimately tucked inside a ‘man’s clothes’?



The sexed up ‘double lives’ of ‘women in uniform’ are definitely one end of the spectrum. The thought of her bare body, residing in a man’s dominion, is provocative enough to get the wheels turning. Here, gender — ‘femaleness’ — is a recital and the body, a stage. As assigned at birth. Bravehearts by day, sex bombs by night.

Boom.