Coldwave in Delhi-NCR: How to Eat Right This Winter

When it is unbearably cold, most of us invariably end up gaining weight. There are lots of reasons for it.

Firstly, a dip in the temperature whets up our appetite as the body needs to use more energy to keep itself warm, especially if the cold causes you to shiver.

This is the reason why we tend to reach for heavier, more warming foods, as eating helps warm up the body from inside.

There is a hormonal angle too. According to a 2019 study published in Nutrition & Metabolism, the levels of leptin (the hormone that helps trigger fullness) were higher at warmer temperatures and lower at colder ones, so satiety is more difficult to come by.

Plus, seasonal affective disorder (SAD) too comes into effect which is a type of depression that's related to the change in seasons.