The Squad Grows? Vyommitra in a World of Siri and Alexa

Doesn’t matter. Because, at the end of the day, she is an object. (Unless she goes rogue and channels inputs fed in by countless women and their experiences.) She is a machine upon whom an anatomical, gendered/cultural identity has been foisted.

There is not enough frame of reference to add to her narrative except that her body - a confluence of social norms and racially-centred physical attributes - adds to a wide amassment of ‘female’ robots, powered by artificial intelligence. And her purpose adds to a heightened sense of the nation- state’s achievements.