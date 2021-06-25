Worked Hard to Track Hate Crimes: Asif on Account Being Suspended

“Has your account been suspended?”

A friend messaged me on WhatsApp on 25 June around 9:00 am. I swiftly opened my Twitter application and found that my account was indeed suspended, without any explanation. I did not receive an e-mail intimating me of a cause. I was shocked and confused while I filed an appeal with Twitter, while wondering what wrong I had done to invite a suspension to my account.

In an hour and a half, they responded to my appeal.

They said the grounds for suspending my account was that I had violated rules against ‘ban evasion’. It’s bizarre that they would say that as how can I evade a Twitter ban when I was not banned in the first place? I still do not fully grasp the logic behind this ground.