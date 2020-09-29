‘Jaswant Singh Was a True Patriot, an Ideal Boss – And My Hero’

I worked with Mr Jaswant Singh for the first time when he became Finance Minister in 2002, with Mr Yashwant Sinha moving to the external affairs ministry, in a swap. He was unique and remarkable for his old world charm, the dignity that he exuded, and the measured way in which he articulated his mind. I was Revenue Secretary then, hoping to fill the vacancy of Economic Affairs Secretary and to be made Finance Secretary, but it was all up to the new FM.

I am sure he made his own enquiries before the posting got notified, and that gave me the best and most productive year of my entire career.