It's Rain Not Thunder That Grows Flowers: Rajdeep's Moving Tribute to Kamal Khan

We went once to meet Mayawati in the morning and she was in a foul mood. I got into a fight with her guards who weren’t allowing us entry, Kamal bhai just smiled and won them over.

On another occasion when SP supporters were creating a ruckus outside the UP assembly and threatening to break our camera , Kamal pacified then.

No one got angry with Kamal because he just never let you get angry with him: he would stand his ground in a crowd but without ever getting ruffled, almost as if he was gifted with a unique mental pause button amidst the turbulence of a news cycle. He exuded a reassuring calmness both on and off camera.

Even after I left NDTV, we kept in touch. He and his wife and muse, Ruchi, herself a fine journalist and son Aman who he doted on would be always there when I travelled to Lucknow. When the Hindi version of my 2014 election book was released, Kamal insisted on doing an event in Lucknow. Ever the perfectionist, he had made copious notes and as always struck the right note as the moderator. The audience loved our jugalbandi that evening. That was his innate skill: Kamal Khan was a rare TV journalist who never struck a jarring note in his conversations with anyone.

That’s because he was above all else a thoughtful and sensitive human being. Those are sadly no longer valued traits in the hurly burly of breaking news where noise matters more than nuance.