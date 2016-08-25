Krishna is the Heart of India: A Muslim’s Ode on Janmashtami

So what if the anecdotes of Lord Krishna still echo in my ears as I look back into my early days, when my grandfather held my hand and we walked in our humble courtyard?

So what if my father carried on that legacy by enlightening me with sagacity from the Bhagwad Gita?

So what if I cried inconsolably when some worldly boundaries stopped my celestial path and I was not allowed to portray Krishna in my school function?

So what if flute has been my music interest, one that I owe to Lord Krishna, as I crippled myself trying to stand on one foot, imitating how he played it?

So what if my heart was filled with homage towards a fallen morpankh and it always seemed sacred to me for I kept them safe in my books believing it would add to my wisdom?