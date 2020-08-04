‘Kashmir Has Been Left Behind’: Of Emotional Trauma & Suffering

A lot can happen in a year.

On 5 August 2019, I woke up in New Delhi to the silence of my father. Since I had last spoken to my mother 12 hours earlier, Kashmir had been switched off from the circuit board of connectivity, and stripped of the special status afforded to it by the Indian Constitution under Article 370.

There were differing views on this move for the abrogation of Article 370, and everyone had something to say about it. Everyone –– except the people of Kashmir. We watched our identity being taken away, our fates being judged, and the Valley being unable to react.

Kashmir was silenced.