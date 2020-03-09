Holi Celebrations At UP Sufi Shrine Shines Out Amidst Polarisation

The ‘eternal order of the universe’, according to the Sufis, is based on love. Maulana Rumi once said, all matter is composed of invisible particles or atoms which are drawn towards one another by mutual attraction.

The unsightly ruins and mouldy walls meet the eye on every side, the moral decay is no less remarkable than the physical. The concrete Hindu-Iranian architecture features emerald green tapering dome and arches. Along with ivory minarets made up of Persian technique in the vicinity of the main dome.

Noted once as the birth place of great Sufis and divines, it is now popular for its exceptional amalgamation of varied cultures, religion, caste and creed living together in utmost peace and harmony.