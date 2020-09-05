My Teacher, My ‘Desi’: What ‘Cheeku’ Taught Me About Superstition

My desi dog, a feisty female called Cheeku, deserves this Teacher’s Day tribute. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi can dedicate his monthly address to the nation—Mann ki Baat—to the canine pride of India, I, too, can dedicate a column to my teacher of life and more.

I moved houses a week back with my human and canine brood and the experience, as expected, was overwhelming for all of us. Cheeku might have been baffled, since she knew nothing beyond our erstwhile apartment complex in Noida. She was born in one of the lawns there and spent her first week outdoors before choosing us as her forever family. Her presence in my life, as her brief absence, has been a life-altering, life-affirming experience for me. Her lost and found tale is one of its own kind.

What Cheeku has taught me could not be learnt elsewhere.