Just a Delhi Love Story? No, There’s More to it than Meets the Eye

The crayon-covered walls of the quaint government service quarters of the Kanojiya family gives you a look into what their lives are like. Just like the walls, their lives are full of colour. Yes, colours are not only limited to what the eyes can see; they permeate into our lives and personalities. The Kanojiya couple and their love marriage of eight years is testimony.

Mr Kanojiya used to teach computers at an All India Confederation Of The Blinds (AICB) hostel, where Ms Kumari was staying during her graduation years. It started with discussing doubts over computer classes, and then over phone calls, and the gradual transformation in their relationship took six years, before they finally tied the knot in 2012. Now, eight years hence, that love is more secure than your average rom-com couple. One does not have to make any effort to see that or even capture it on camera.