Dalai Lama, an Environmentalist: A Commitment of 70 Years

"I was born in a small village called Taktser, in the northeast of Tibet, on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Wood Hog year of the Tibetan calendar, that is, in 1935," writes the Dalai Lama in his first ever biography My Land and My People, published in 1962.

Eighty-five years since then, on 6 July 2020, people across the world will be celebrating his birthday and his life’s work of promoting universal peace and compassion. As commendation of the Dalai Lama's immense global contribution to world peace and religious harmony, he has being hailed as one of the world's most respected, admired and influential living figures.

The focus of the Dalai Lama’s colossal endeavours extends from the cause of the Tibetan freedom struggle to universal ethics to bridging the gap between science and religion.