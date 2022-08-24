Arun Jaitley: An Ex-Official Recounts Friendly Meetings & a Salvaged Deal

It is three years since we lost Arun Jaitley. I worked with him as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Finance. Mr Jaitley was gentle and a good listener; this enabled him to size people and their work. He was considerate and trusted his officers, which attracted loyalty. He was witty and an excellent raconteur, which made him endearing. He had a stature, which made working for him a pleasure and a privilege.

Critical files were carried to the Finance Minister (FM) by hand, given the sensitive nature of disinvestment work. I would usually approach his affable Additional Private Secretary Bhatia to sneak me in, given the FM is always occupied. Jaitley Saheb would ask a few questions and put his signatures on the file out of implicit faith in his officers.