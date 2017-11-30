World Aids Day: The HIV+ Man from Manipur Who Became Mr World

What’s it like to live with HIV? Pradipkumar Singh of Manipur has been asked this question almost every other day. The typical image of a person who is HIV positive is of someone who looks sick, emaciated and fragile, but Pradip just doesn’t look like that. With his ripped muscles and imposing physique it’s hard to believe that he has been carrying the virus for the last 18 years.

First Came the Drugs, Then HIV

With easy access to narcotics from across the border, Manipur is notorious for drug addiction. In the late 90s, it was fashionable to do drugs.