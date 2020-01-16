Chennai’s Worst Kept Secret: Sex Workers Talk Dreams, Abuse & More

It was half past two. Alcohol was spilled on the floor and loud snores sounded. The child tossed in her sleep. One dosa, with a pinch of salt and chili, didn’t satisfy her hunger. Just then, Raji’s sister came home and exclaimed she had a job for her. Raji was a popular make-up artist in her locality. Immediately, she grabbed her kit and hurried out.

Upon entering the bungalow she was directed to, Raji found no girl to deck up. A woman ushered her into a room and said, “Just go in and talk to sir. Just be with him like he is your husband. I know you need money so don’t cry and just sit.” Raji’s protests were stifled by the thought of her baby’s cries. After an hour, she walked out of the house with a Rs 150 note. She vowed to never return.