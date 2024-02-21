WB Standoff, Kamal Nath's Aborted BJP Move: 'Elections 2024' With Faye & Aditya

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had been dominating news headlines in the backdrop of speculation that he may cross over to the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Congress. While the move was aborted, was there any substance in the rumours revolving around Nath’s possible crossover? Does this episode have something to do with the alleged sidelining of the Congress veteran from Madhya Pradesh's politics after the party’s drubbing in the recent assembly polls?
For almost a fortnight, Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas has been witnessing massive protests against a Trinamool Congress leader and his aides accused of sexual assault. A row has erupted between the BJP and the TMC over the alleged atrocities, with several Opposition members alleging lawlessness in the state and demanding President's rule.
What has intensified matters in the state is that a Sikh IPS officer deputed in Dhamakhali alleged that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari called him a 'Khalistani' as he stopped the latter from heading to the restive Sandeshkhali. Furthermore, WB CM Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging 'mass deactivation' of Aadhaar Cards of some of the state's residents.
In our weekly special 'Elections 2024 with Faye and Aditya' leading up to the crucial Lok Sabha polls, Faye D'Souza and Aditya Menon sit down to talk about the political standoff in West Bengal. They also talk about Kamal Nath's abortive move to the BJP and the possible reasoning behind it. Tune in!
