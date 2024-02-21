'Young Married Women Were the Targets': Survivors Recall Sandeshkhali Horror

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of violence and sexual assault.)
"The women of Sandeshkali have been exploited sexually and socioeconomically for years now, but we were scared to approach anyone," Roma Maiti (name changed), a 29-year-old resident of the West Bengal village, tells The Quint. "We were summoned to the party office by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) men for 'party' meetings late at night. They would keep us there for hours. They would ask us to cook for them and have our meals with them – despite us pleading with them to let us go since our families were waiting for us at home. They would refuse to listen to us."
For almost a fortnight, Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas has been witnessing massive protests against TMC leaders, including Shahjahan Sheikh and two of his aides Shibu Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar.
At least 18 complaints have been received from different women from the area, according to National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma as of Monday, 19 February.
Among other things, the women have alleged systemic rape, land-grabbing, and non-payment of dues by the accused TMC leaders. Two of the 18 complaints pertain to rape.
"They would use vulgar terms like 'sexy', 'maal', and 'item' for us and would ask us to bring more women to these 'meetings' with us. They told us that we were there to just 'entertain' them and that if we failed to do that, they would not spare us."Roma Maiti (name changed)