Will He, Won’t He? On the Buzz Around Kamal Nath's Potential Crossover to BJP

Does this episode have something to do with the alleged sidelining of the Congress veteran from MP's politics?

Deshdeep Saxena
Published
Opinion
4 min read
During the weekend, a BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) member was busy browsing on WhatsApp as I discussed with him in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the buzz around veteran Congress party leader Kamal Nath’s possible entry into the saffron party. After scrolling for a bit, he finally placed his mobile phone on the table and said with a deep sigh, "I can see a huge backlash."

Will Nath join the BJP, I asked. “Mushkil hai” (It is difficult), he said.

But the same evening, the buzz became louder when Nath, accompanied by his son, left Chhindwara (his Vidhan Sabha constituency) for Delhi. The scene shifted to the national capital where the BJP was holding its two-day national council meeting. The media reported that Nath was all set to join the party during that event.

Topics:  Kamal Nath   Members Only 

