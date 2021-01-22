Dear India,

Hi, this is Vishal Dadlani.

Before anything else, I just want to say to those who see this message, that I wish you love, beauty, joy, health, happiness, success and everything you could ever hope for in your life, and perhaps even more. I wish you all that is good for you.

For India, of course my wish is above all else — inclusivity, compassion, and kindness.

The unity that we have been taught is a defining factor for India.

I hope we can all come together and rise above anything that divides us, be it politics, religion, caste, state, or language. Put all of that aside, be human beings first, be Indians first. We have a lot do together. We have everything, from climate change to poverty to the economy—so many issues to address, so many things that have gone wrong that we need to fix together.