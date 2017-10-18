Watch the Ramleela Rap: Transgenders’ Hatke Tribute to Lord Ram 

Want to sing along? Here are the lyrics:

Once upon a time,

Ayodhya ki story hai ye khaas

Kaikeyi boli Raja Dashrath se,

“Send beta Ram on banwaas”

Ram ji nikal gaye, with Sita & Laxman in tow

It’s bad to be caught in a political storm, no?

Ram ne bola, “Everyone, please return. I’ll be back in a while”

Sab chale gaye BUT,

the transgender stood still

Phir aayi Surpanakha,

tries to seduce the bros,

Chahti thi Sita ka murder,

Laxman cuts her nose!

Badle ki thi aag, Sita ko le gaya Raavan Lanka,

Is Raavan for real?

Kripya koi na rakhe shanka!

Hanumaan offers to help, aur Lanka ko kardia lit

Ram crossed the Setu, phir Raavan ko kardia chit!

Vaanar sena ne cheer kia, and

Team Ayodhya did retreat,

Jaisa filmo mein hota hai, Achhaii ne buraai ko kardia beat!

But kya aapne kia?

“Ae Hijde, chal move away”

Hashtag Hijra, Clap Clap Chhakka

Bola tha tumne? I remember pakka

You touched, abused and ran away,

But my side of the story? ‘Ae Raju’ sunn to ley rey!

Shaadi, death, ya baby ke janam ke baad,

Ye transgender kyun dete hain aashirwaad?

Saari praja ne kia tha follow, jab Ram left for his exile,

Ram ne bola, “Everyone, please return. I’ll be back in a while”.

Sab chale gaye BUT,

the transgender stood still,

We waited 14 saal 'coz, yes that’s some skill.

Ram returned to Ayodhya, dekh ke humko huye impress,

Diya vardaan, major public occasions pe karo bless!

YES!