Neither Silent, Nor Sensational: The Real Impact of The Quint's Journalism

Vishalmridul, an orphan, working as a domestic help in Haryana's Gurugram reached out to The Quint's My Report team in December 2021, after his passport was rejected multiple times since 2016.

All Vishalmridul wanted was to raise his concern, his struggles, with the hope that someone out there hears him out and helps him.

In addition to publishing Vishalmridul's story My Report team helped him reach out to senior authorities, the passport office, his orphanage, the local police, and they also spoke to the Child Welfare Committee.

After waiting and trying for almost seven years, Vishalmridul finally received his passport in September 2022.

