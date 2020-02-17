Tavleen Singh Gets Candid About Modi, Amit Shah and Aatish Taseer

Aatish did not meet his father till he was 22 years old. He has grown up in this country. This is his country but he has a British passport because in the beginning, when Salman and I both thought that you know, he was born in England before they had changed the law, that it would be easier for him to go between two countries. So, he had a British passport, grew up here and had a long term visa, till he was eighteen. When he turned eighteen, I went to the office and they said, ‘Ji, aap ye visa kyun maang rahe hain ye PIO dedo? (Why are you asking for the visa, give the PIO?)’. I said, “Dilwado (Please get it). And then when in 2016, he had to renew it, it became an OCI. They asked him, whether, you know, his father, if his father was Pakistani. They already knew his father. His father was quite a famous Pakistani. Salman had a British passport because his mother was English and Aatish wrote British on that ground alone. They’ve taken away the OCI. If that’s not vindictiveness, you know. I don’t know what it is. Because in the law, exceptions can be made. Right? Adnan Sami is one of the exceptions that they have made. I am sure Tarek Fateh, he wanted an Indian passport and they gave it to him in a flash.It was obviously a vindictive gesture done by very small minded people.